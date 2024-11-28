Academic Vibrancy Returns to NOUN Community Study Centre Razed by Hoodlums in Imo

Academic life has returned to a Community Study Centre belonging to the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Imo State that was burnt by hoodlums two months ago.

The Study Centre, located in Ezeoke Nsu, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, was set ablaze by unknown hoodlums last September 30, purportedly in a reaction to rumours that it was going to be used by the Federal Government as a shelter for internally displaced persons from a section of the country.

The acting director of the Study Centre, Dr John Onyemauche Oparaduru, said in an interview that the facility has witnessed a remarkable transformation, showcasing resilience and determination following the challenges it faced earlier this year.

He added that academic vibrancy has returned to the Centre under the decisive leadership of the NOUN Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olufemi Peters, who demonstrated an unwavering commitment to its restoration.

Oparaduru, while commending the VC’s assurance during the aftermath of the incident, also stated that the Centre was swiftly rebuilt through emergency intervention efforts of the University management and the goodwill of the local community, which ultimately ensured that the place was restored to a fully operational state in record time.

He said: “Timely repairs paved the way for the Centre to participate in the ongoing 2024 pen-on-paper examinations. This accomplishment stands as testament to the resilience of the Nsu Community Study Centre and the collective resolve of all stakeholders.”

According to him, the Centre is bustling with activities as students eagerly participate in the exams in an atmosphere filled with excitement and gratitude.

The students, many of whom had hitherto feared that their academic pursuits would be disrupted following the arson, expressed profound joy at being able to take their exams within the facility.

The director explained that the leaders and members of the Nsu community shared in this collective triumph, applauding the university’s leadership for its quick response and dedication to education.

He said: “Professor Olufemi Peters’ leadership has been pivotal in this success story of hope and recovery. His prompt action in dispatching a delegation to assess the damage, engaging with the local community and prioritising the restoration of the Centre have ensured that the Centre is back on track, fulfilling its purpose as a beacon of education in the region.”

Oparaduru stressed that the sight of students sitting for their exams today symbolises not only a return to normalcy but also a renewed sense of purpose and achievement for all involved.

He said as the Centre moves forward, its story serves as an inspiration and evidence that the university remains committed to fostering an environment where education thrives despite challenges and the community stands as a proud partner in this mission.