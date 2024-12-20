Army Council Approves Promotion of Senior Officers to Next Ranks

The Army Council, on Thursday, approved the promotion of senior officers in the Nigerian Army to the next ranks of Major General and Brigadier General. The elevation includes 35 Brigadier Generals promoted to the rank of Major General and 73 Colonels advanced to the rank of Brigadier General.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Among those promoted to the rank of Major General are Brigadier General A. Garba, Acting Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army; Brigadier General U.M. Alkali, Deputy Chief of Administration, Directorate of Veteran Affairs (Army); and Brigadier General A.G.L. Haruna, Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander, Sector 1, North East Operation HADIN KAI. Others include Brigadier Generals I.A. Ajose, N.B. Ebulue, L.G. Lepdung, and O.A. Awolo, among many others holding strategic positions across the Nigerian Army.

The list of officers promoted from Colonel to Brigadier General features Colonel S.M. Iliya, Commander 43 Engineers Brigade; Colonel O. Igwe, Commander 78 Supply and Transport; Colonel U.R. Okoroji, Commander 404 Engineers Brigade; and Colonel N.S. Onuchukwu, Chief Medical Director, 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital. The promotions also include Colonels in various operational, administrative, and intelligence roles, such as Colonel M. Jimoh of Defence Headquarters Garrison and Colonel T.A. Ayoola of the Army Headquarters Department of Operations.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, congratulated the newly promoted officers and their families. He urged them to justify their elevation by redoubling their efforts and leading by example. Lt. Gen. Oluyede emphasized the need for innovative and “out of the box” solutions to address contemporary security challenges facing the nation. He also reiterated the importance of unwavering loyalty to the constitution and the defense of Nigeria’s sovereignty.

The promotions, according to Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, reflect the Nigerian Army’s commitment to recognizing hard work, dedication, and professionalism among its personnel.