Fidelity Bank Donates Solar-Powered Water Facility to Akwa-Ibom Community

By Chimezie Godfrey

Fidelity Bank Plc, a leading Nigerian financial institution, has donated a solar-powered borehole to Eyosung Community in Udung Uko Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The project, spearheaded by the bank’s Risk Management Directorate under the Fidelity Helping Hands Programme (FHHP), aims to improve access to clean water in the community. FHHP enables Fidelity Bank staff to identify community projects and contribute to their execution, with the bank matching their contributions to maximize impact.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Executive Director/Chief Risk Officer of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Kelvin Ugwuoke, represented by Mrs. Kufre Edem, Regional Bank Head, Cross River and Akwa Ibom, described the project as a demonstration of the bank’s commitment to community welfare.

“The solar-powered water facility aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and will benefit over 8,000 residents, including 2,500 students and 25 teachers at the local school, and 5,000 individuals across 1,000 households,” Ugwuoke said. He emphasized that the initiative would reduce reliance on unsafe water sources and minimize the time and effort spent fetching water.

Ugwuoke also highlighted Fidelity Bank’s broader CSR efforts, including the Fidelity Food Bank initiative, which has distributed thousands of food packs to vulnerable communities, and various FHHP projects, such as school renovations, orphanage donations, and the construction of classrooms and sports facilities.

Representing the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Frank Archibong, commended Fidelity Bank for aligning the project with the ARISE agenda of the state administration. He urged the community to ensure proper maintenance of the facility.

The Council Chairman of Udung Uko, Mr. Godwin Okponung, expressed gratitude to Fidelity Bank for the life-changing project and called for more initiatives to address community needs. He pledged to safeguard the water facility from vandalism.

Fidelity Bank Plc, which serves over 8.3 million customers across 251 offices in Nigeria and the UK, has earned multiple accolades for its services. These include being named Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria at the 2023 Euromoney Awards and winning the MSME Bank of the Year and Export Financing Bank of the Year at the 2024 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions Awards.

This water project underscores Fidelity Bank’s dedication to fostering sustainable development and improving lives in underserved communities.