Armed Forces Day: Legion chair hails Tinubu over enhanced welfare

The National Chairman, Nigerian Legion, retired Maj.-Gen. Abdulmalil Jibrin, has commended President Bola Tinubu for the signing of the Revised Terms and Condition of Service

Jibrin gave the commendation in an interview with newsmen during the Wreath Laying ceremony in commemoration of the 2025 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the revised condition of service would enhance the welfare of both serving and retired military personnel in the country.

According to him, improved welfare would ultimately boost the morale of troops to be able to give their all in defending the country.

“Recently, the Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Tinubu, signed revised terms and conditions of service for officers and soldiers across the board.

“That terms and conditions have improved the general welfare of serving and retired officers and men of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, ” he said.

Jibrin, however, said that whatever level of improvement and assistance given could not be enough, adding that there is always room for improvement.

He said that the remembrance day was set aside to remember and honour the memories of the fallen heroes.

Those who fought the first and second world wars, Nigeria civil war and operations in the UN, AU, ECOMOG, and then internal security operations that are still ongoing, ” he said.

He solicited for continuous support from the general public in whatever capacity and means.

On her part, the Interim National President, Military Widows Association (MIWA), Mrs Olubunmi Ese-Okiti, expressed joy that the nation deemed its fit to celebrate its fallen heroes for their selfless sacrifice.

Ese-Okiti commended the efforts of the federal government in meeting its obligations towards the widows of deceased personnel.

She said that the association was also working with the services to ensure that any problem encountered by widows in getting their entitlements was promptly addressed.(NAN)