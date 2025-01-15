FCTA to cut demand, supply chain of vandalised manhole covers

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has taken steps to cut the demand and supply chain of vandalised manhole and gully inlets covers on FCT roads.

By Philip Yatai and Monday Ijeh

Mr Adamu Gwary, Director, Department of Security Services, FCT Administration, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

NAN recalls that the FCT Security Committee had on Jan. announced the ban on scavenging in the territory and suspension of the operation of pantaker markets for two weeks.

Gwary explained that the suspension of the operations of pantaker markets across the FCT was to streamline their operations to cut demand and supply of vandalised government properties.

Although the director acknowledged that the pantaker market was a legitimate business that contributes to the development of the nation’s economy, he insisted that such markets must be regulated and properly monitored.

He said that the Security Services Department had communicated the temporary closure of the pantaker markets to the Management of the Abuja Market Management Ltd for compliance.

“We had another meeting with the Urban Affairs Department of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, to furnish us with the list and locations of all government approved pantaker markets.

“This is with a view to harmonise their operations for close monitoring by security agencies.

“This will also ensure that vandalised government properties do not find patronage in such markets.

“If there is no buyer, those vandalising government facilities will not decorate their rooms with the items,” he said.

The director further said that all unauthorised pan taker markets operating in the FCT would be closed permanently.

Similarly, the Police Command in FCT said it had seized 10 trucks loaded with vandalised metals and detained 348 suspects, with 320 already being prosecuted in courts.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, who disclosed this in a statement, added that the suspects were detained during the daily raids of criminal hideouts in the territory.

Adeh identified some of the raided black spots as Apo-Dutse Panteka, Diplomatic Zone, new PDP Secretariat area, Kabusa Panteka, Ajakaita in Tungan-Maje, Abuja-Kaduna Road, Jabi Panteka, Apo-Waru Panteka and Area 1 (Monkey Village).

Other locations were located at Durumi Village, Gwarimpa, Angwan Tivi, Mpape, Durumi III, Mabushi, Kubwa and Maitama, under the Transcorp Bridge.

She added that the operation had also led to the recovery of 26 manhole covers, 20 solar street light poles and confiscation of large quantities of Abuja electric armored cables. (NAN)