APC Wishes Nigerians Happy New Year, Promises Better Days Ahead

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended heartfelt New Year greetings to Nigerians, expressing optimism for a brighter future under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a press statement issued on January 1, 2025, by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the APC celebrated Nigerians for their resilience amidst challenges and reaffirmed its commitment to delivering on the promises of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We commend the perseverance and confidence of Nigerians in the ability of the APC-led administration to address and overcome generational setbacks to our growth and prosperity,” the statement read.

The party highlighted visible signs of progress resulting from ongoing economic reforms, expressing confidence that 2025 would bring significant relief and benefits to citizens across all sectors. It described the nation’s progress as a “bold and steady march to full recovery and enduring prosperity.”

The APC also praised the collaborative efforts of its members and leadership, including President Tinubu, the National Assembly, the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), and other stakeholders, which have strengthened the party’s position as Africa’s largest political organization.

Felix Morka reaffirmed the party’s commitment to fulfilling its electoral promises and improving the living standards of Nigerians, while acknowledging the trust and support of citizens.

As the nation enters a new year, the APC assured Nigerians of its dedication to building a better future for all.