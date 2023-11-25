Environment Minister expresses optimism on solutions to climate change

Malam Balarabe Lawal, Minister of Environment had expressed optimism on the solution to the negative effects of climate change.

Lawal spoke on Friday in Abuja at the 9th Ordinary Session of Council of Ministers of Pan-African Agency of the Great Green Wall (PAGGW).

“I am optimistic that the deliberations of this 9th session would provide meaningful solutions of combating the negative effects of climate change and provide an avenue to attain healthier and greener environment for our communities to thrive.

“A conducive environment ultimately leads to productivity and healthy lifestyle for us and our future generations,” the minister said.

“It is also on record that the 8th session of the Council commenced with tree planting exercise which is still maintained and sustained by this administration.

“After the 8th session, Nigeria as a member state has implemented more recommendations of the Council,” he said.

Dr Iziaq Salako, Minister of State for Environment said that in the face of the many environmental challenges that confronts Nigeria, commitment and collaboration become the greatest asset.

“The Great Green Wall initiative, a monumental project aimed at combating desertification, land degradation, and climate change, stands as a beacon of hope and unity for our continent.

“Today’s gathering is a testament to our collective commitment to address the environmental challenges that affect the lives of millions across Africa and indeed the world.

“Africa is the least contributor to creating the challenge of climate change that is disrupting societies and threatening our existence,” Salako said.

According to him, Africa holds the key to nature based solutions to slow down global warming and climate change.

On her part, Ms Louisa Baker, representative of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) assured the agency of support in combating desertification in the country.

Baker said that UNCCD has supported the Great Green Wall (GGW) since its inception.

She called for the inculcation of the private sector in the GGW initiative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the event was the launching of the Green Women Platform by Sen. Remi Tinubu, wife of the President.

Tinubu was represented by Hajiya Nana Shettima, wife of the Vice-President.

By Abigael Joshua (NAN)

