2025: Nigeria at verge of great development, says TEXEM boss

By Taiye Agbaje

Nigeria is at the verge of greater development in 2025 with the visionary leadership of the current administration, says an economic expert.

Dr Alim Abubakre, Founder of TEXEM, UK and senior lecturer at Sheffield Business School, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Abubakre said that the measures taken by President Bola Tinubu have showed prospects of improving the economy and moving the nation towards a new economic renaissance.

He added that the potentials of the country needed visionary leadership at all levels to achieve the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration.

He suggested a number of steps that must be taken to sustain the tempo of the agenda for the benefit of citizens.

‘’Nigeria has the critical ingredients of a remarkable success story: vast natural resources, an energetic and youthful population, a dynamic entrepreneurial scene, and strategic influence in Africa.

‘’Translating these advantages into real-world prosperity, however, hinges on systematic efforts to quell insecurity, modernise infrastructure, and eradicate corruption.

‘’When trust in institutions grows, communities become safer, and talents are harnessed in service of progress, the nation stands on the cusp of a profound transformation,’’ he said.

Abubakre said that the localisation of global best practices would assist in no small measure to attract foreign direct investment, improved infrastructure and security.

He said that practices abound in other countries that had faced similar economic trends Nigeria is currently facing.

‘’By adopting the lessons of Rwanda, Colombia, India, Indonesia, and other nations—while calibrating them to Nigerian realities—leaders can build genuine momentum for change.

‘’Diversifying beyond oil secures economic stability. Fostering youth entrepreneurship creates pathways out of poverty and channels youthful zeal into productive endeavours.

‘’Modernising infrastructure enables businesses to operate seamlessly, while robust transparency measures rebuild faith in governance. Strengthening human capital fuels, a leap into a globally competitive knowledge economy.

‘’At the same time, addressing deep-seated grievances through community-led development and inclusive policies strikes at the heart of insecurity, replacing despair with opportunity.’’

Abubakre added that under visionary leadership that is firmly rooted in empathy, accountability and effective as well as efficient implementation of policies, Nigeria can break free of its historical constraints.

‘’As Nigeria continues along this journey, it has the potential to radiate positive influence throughout Africa and beyond, providing a blueprint for how strategic leadership can convert manifold struggles into a legacy of shared prosperity.’’(NAN)