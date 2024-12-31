A’Ibom: Eno signs 2025 budget of N955bn

Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, has signed the 2025 budget of N955 billion into law.

Speaking shortly after the ceremony in Uyo, Eno commended the state House of Assembly

By Isaiah Eka



Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, has signed the 2025 budget of N955 billion into law.

Speaking shortly after the ceremony in Uyo, Eno commended the state House of Assembly for the expeditious passage of the appropriation bill.

He said that the thoroughness and speed in the passage of the budget exemplified the synergy between the executive and the legislature.

The governor called for continued collaborations between all arms of government to ensure effective delivery of democracy dividends to Akwa Ibom people.

It would be recalled that the Akwa Ibom legislature passed the budget on Dec. 24, following the adoption of the report by the House Committee on Appropriation and Finance.

The 2025 appropriation bill christened, “Budget of Consolidation and Expansion” has a recurrent expenditure of N300 billion and a capital expenditure of N655 billion.(NAN