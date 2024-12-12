Agric Minister of State mourns late Katcha LGA Chairman

The Honourable Minister of State of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, CON, has expressed shock and deep sadness over the untimely death of Hon. Danlami Abdullahi Saku, Chairman of Katcha Local Government Area, Niger State.

The council chairman passed on in a ghastly road crash on the Minna-Suleja highway on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

In a condolence message to the family of the late Hon. Saku, the people and government of the local council and Niger State, the Minister of State expressed profound regret that Katcha Local Government Area had lost the services of a “dedicated, committed, and progressive office holder who at all times put the people first and was focused on accelerating the critical indices of growth and development”.

Dr. Sabi Abdullahi also recalled that the late Hon. Saku was an effective political mobilizer whose strategic approach was to continually enlarge the base of his political party, by winning over and retaining more converts to the cause of the party.

“The late Hon. Saku and I served together on the Project 774 which was one of the potent grassroots political structures of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Election Campaign 2023. Hon. Saku was the Coordinator of Katcha Local Government Area, and the electoral returns bore testament to his relentless capacity to mobilize and to organize, ” the Minister of State noted.

He prayed that the Almighty would grant the late Hon. Saku aljannah firdaus, and also comfort his immediate family, loved ones, and political associates.

