Yusuf restates commitment to end corruption in Kano State

By Ramatu Garba

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State, says his administration has adopted proactive measures to end corruption in the state.

He said this at the 21st International Anti-Corruption Day Symposium on Tuesday in Kano.

The event was organised by Kano State Public Complaint Commission and Anti-Corruption (PCACC) in collaboration with International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) and Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC).

The theme of the event is: ”Uniting With Youths Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity”.

Yusuf said the state government also initiated viable programmes to protect human rights and eradicate Gender Based Violence (GBV)

According to him, corruption is a cancer that erodes trust, undermines institutions and hampers progress.

The governor said that human rights protection was central to his administration’s agenda towards achieving a just and equitable society.

“The theme of the event reflects our commitment to transparency, accountability and inclusion.

“We are determined to block systemic leakages, investigate corruption and ensure value for public funds,” he said.

He said the state government implemented programmes to strengthen anti corruption campaign and governance framework, including the Central Criminal Register Softwar, the Kano Integrated Governance Accountability System, Open Government Partnership (OGP), and the Revised Kano State Anti-Corruption Strategy (2024-2026).

This, he said, would guide anti corruption campaign, instil transparency across sectors, and enhance criminal justice system to combat the menace.

Yusuf said the government had proposed an amendment of the PCACC law, to ensure transparent management of recovered assets.

While commending the PCACC, EFCC, ICPC, National Human Rights Commission and other development partners for their supports, Yusuf urged them to redouble efforts to end corruption.

Mr Muhyi Magaji-Rimingado, Chairman of the commission, said the exercise was designed to create awareness in a move to rid the society of corrupt practices.

He said the commission would not relent in the ongoing fight against corruption in the state.

The Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Isa-Dederi, commended the governor for his support in ensuring an enabling environment for the justice system.

“At the Ministry of Justice in Kano, we have an Anti-Corruption Unit. We can now investigate and prosecute corruption cases,” he said.

Also, Musa Adamu-Aliyu, Chairman of the ICPC, described the campaign against corruption as a daunting task that often fights back.

Represented by Ibrahim Garba-Kagara, ICPC Resident Commissioner in the state, Adamu-Aliyu identified lack of political will and awareness among Nigerians as the major obstacles to fighting corruption.

“Youths have a vital role to play because they have a long future ahead of them. They are the worst and most affected by the monster of corruption. The youths need to key in and take this fight as their own,” Adamu-Aliyu said.

The event was attended by students drawn from basic and post basic schools as well as tertiary institutions in the state. (NAN)