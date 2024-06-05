8,477 bag Bachelor’s Degree in LASU at 27th convocation

Lagos State University (LASU) on Wednesday conferred Bachelor’s Degree on 8,477 students and postgraduate degrees and Postgraduate Diploma on 2164.

The university made the conferment at its 27th Convocation Ceremonies (2022/2023 academic session).

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, who gave the figures, said that 153 students made First Class Bachelor’s Degree.

According to Olatunji-Bello, students who secured Bachelor’s Degree include 3,029 with second class (upper division), 4,350, who made second class (lower division) and 715, with third class.

The vice-chancellor added that 33 graduated with pass.

“We have 178 Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) pass, and 17 Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) pass,’’ she said.

She said that, of the 2,164 postgraduate students, 375 secured Postgraduate Diploma and 962, Academic Master’s Degree.

According to the vice-chancellor, 672 got Professional Master’s Degree, while 89 got Doctor of Philosophy, and 66, Professional Doctoral Degree.

“Olaniyi Olawale of Accounting Education programme, with a CGPA of 4.98 (First Class Honours ) is our best graduating student for the 2022/2023 academic session,” she said.

Olatunji-Bello urged the graduating students to stand out anywhere they would find themselves.

“Do not be swayed by the appeal of immediate gratification; be resolute in saying no to invitations from friends to join the bandwagon of those who take pleasure in shortchanging the system for immediate or pecuniary gains.

“Instead, train your mind to embrace diligence and honest labour.

“Remember, as they say, that honesty is the best policy, and there is a greater reward for diligence.

“Measure your success by how much you evolve, not necessarily by how much you win,” she said.

Olatunji-Bello thanked Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for support in the development of the university.

“LASU takes seriously its mandate to train quality manpower equipped with the requisite skill sets to meet the needs of the industries in Lagos in particular and Nigeria in general,” she said. (NAN)

By Oluwakemi Oladipo