2024 World Environmental Day:UNICEF, Sokoto Govt. inaugurate climate change committee

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) partnered Sokoto State Government to establish a technical committee on climate change and environmental issues in the state.

The committee members, led by Commissioner for Environment, Alhaji Nura Tangaza, along with other dignitaries also launched the plantation of one million trees to mark the 2024 World Environment Day (WED).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WED is celebrated annually on June 5 to raise awareness and call for action for the protection of the environment.

Inaugurating the committee on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Yusuf Maccido, commended UNICEF for the support and pledged maximum support for the committee to succeed.

Maccido described the effects of climate change as devastating to human and environmental progress, stressing the need for collective efforts in tackling the menace.

The Commissioner for Environment, Alhaji Nura Tangaza, said the committee would assist

the state government on desirable actions and policies at all levels.

Tangaza said the committee would also assist the government in addressing the endangered desertification, drought resilience, land restoration programmes, climate change and others.

According to him, the committee will ensure enlightenment campaigns against dangerous human actions, climate change mitigations and tree plantation, as well as nursing across the state.

Tangaza said the ministry had earmarked one million trees for schools, institutions, reserves and streets across the state this year.

He noted that 70 per cent of the trees are economic trees, in recognition of their dual importance to human lives and urged residents to support the ministry in nursing the trees.

In his address, UNICEF Wash Officer, Mr Ebri Ibor, underscored the importance of environmental conservation and assured the fund’s support, describing the committee’s inauguration as a landmark achievement.

Ibor enjoined the committee members to live up to their expectations and channel their findings, suggestings, recommendations to the appropriate places for prompt actions.

NAN reports that Ibrahim Dankani and Dr Abubakar Gumi from Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto delivered lectures on environmental challenges, drought resilience and desertification.

The commissioner for environment launched tree planting campaign at Sultan Maccido Institute of Islamic Studies and premises of Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps NSCDC (NSCDC), Sokoto Command.

The event witnessed students planting trees at allocated spaces, while Mr Aliyu Gandi, a Deputy State Commandant of NSCDC, assured that tree planted in their headquarters would adequately be protected and nursed. (NAN)

By Habibu Harisu