3rd day Fidda’u prayer for Sokoto SSG’s late daughter, others holds in Sifawa

The third day prayer for the repose of the souls of the late Rabi’atu Bello Sifawa daughter to Secretary to Sokoto state government, her three children and a house maid has been held to round up the three-day of mourning,usually set aside to receive condolences.

The special prayer session which took place at Sheikh Usman bin Fodiyo Jumuat Mosque Sifawa ,was led by some prominent Imams to include, Haliru Muhammad Umar, Yahuza Shehu Tambuwal,Muhammad Dan Gande,Abubakar Isa Binji as well as Professor Attahiru Ahmad Sifawa,seeking for Allah’s forgiveness on the souls of the departed.

The special prayer had in attendance the state Deputy Governor Idris Muhammed Gobir, Speaker state House of Assembly Tukur Bala Bodinga, state APC Chairman Isa Saddiq Achida,state chief Judge, Justice Saidu Sifawa,Chief of Staff Government House Sokoto Aminu Haliru Dikko, Sokoto State police commissioner Ahmed Musa, Amb.Sahabi Isa Gada,lawmakers,commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants,ulamas, civil servants as well as businessmen among others.

It could be recalled that, late Rabi’atu Bello Sifawa daughter to Secretary to Sokoto state government Muhammad Bello Sifawa and her three children Fatimatu Bello Yusuf, Maryam Bello Yusuf, Abubakar Sadik Bello Yusuf as well as a house maid Aishatu Muhammad lost their lives in an early morning fire outbreak last Monday.

May their souls rest in peace.