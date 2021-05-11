12 inmates regain freedom in Ekiti as Fayemi grants clemency

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Tuesday granted clemency to 12 inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ado-Ekiti Custodian Centre.

The Ekiti Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Olawale Fapohunda said the inmates were granted clemency by the governor were serving various terms for offences such as stealing and housebreaking.

He said the inmates were considered for clemency after recommendations by the Ekiti Committee on Prerogative of Mercy.

“The beneficiaries are considered based on account of good conduct, remorsefulness and period left to serve at the centre,” the attorney-general, was represented by the Director of Prosecution,  Julius Ajibare, said.

He further advised them to be of good conduct as they rejoined society,  avoid conducts inimical to the of the society and shun vengeance.

He also urged them to avoid anything that could bring them back to the centre.

The beneficiaries were: Akinyemi Faith, Romiluyi Femi, Adebusuyi Deji, Philip Michael, Isa Kadere, Dayo Julius and Abiodun Oluwatosin.

Others were: Adubiaro , Oluwatimileyin Olanikuti, Stephen Jacob, Adewale Ojo and Oluwasola.

Present at the were the Director of Administration and Supply, of Justice, Mr Tunji Folorunso and the correctional service officials. (NAN)

