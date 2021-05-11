The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra has deployed 490 personnel, assisted by 620 Special Marshals, to ensure free flow of traffic and rescue operations during the Eld-el-Fitri celebration.

The state FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Utten Boyi, disclosed this to newsmen after addressing the officers and marshals on Tuesday in Awka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government on Monday declared Wednesday and Thursday as public holidays to celebrate the Eld-el-Fitri.

Boyi said the deployment became necessary due to high vehicular movements, which he added, usually lead to gridlock, obstructions, road crashes, insecurity and road infractions.

He emphasised that the deployment would help to ensure that motorists and other road users adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols and traffic regulations.

Boyi said the command had also deployed operational vehicles, tow trucks and ambulances to clear any obstruction and to administer to emergency cases across the state.

“All flash points known for traffic gridlocks will be manned and we will ensure that there will be prompt rescue to crash victims.

“As a lead agency in traffic management, the FRSC Anambra, in collaboration with other sister agencies, will ensure a safer motoring environment during this Eld-el-Fitri celebration,” he said.

While wishing all Muslim faithful happy Eld-el-Fitri celebration, he urged motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations, warning that erring drivers would be arrested and prosecuted.

“The Corps will not tolerate any form of infractions, such as speeding, dangerous driving, use of phone while driving, overloading, use of rickety vehicles, illegal use of spy number plates and others.

“We also urge the public to call 122, the toll free line, in a case of traffic crash or gridlock within their vicinity,” he said. (NAN)

