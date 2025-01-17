Xi, Trump hold maiden telephone conversation

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, with Xi congratulating Trump on his re-election as U.S. President.

By Fortune Abang

In an official statement by the Foreign Affairs Ministry of China, the conversation was in response to a phone call from Trump.

Xi expressed his desire to secure greater progress in China-U.S. relations from a new starting point, stating that both nations are pursuing their respective dreams and are committed to delivering a better life for their people.

According to him, China and the U.S. can become partners and friends, given their extensive common interests and broad space for cooperation.

He emphasised the importance of respecting each other’s core interests and major concerns and finding a proper solution to any disagreements that may arise.

Xi said: “Given the extensive common interests and broad space of cooperation between the two countries, China and the U.S. can become partners and friends.

“They can contribute to each other’s success, and advance shared prosperity for the good of the two countries and the whole world.

“It is natural for two big countries with different national conditions to have some disagreements, the important thing is to respect each other’s core interests and major concerns, and find a proper solution.”

He also stated that: “The bilateral economic ties are essentially mutually beneficial and win-win. Confrontation and conflict should not be an option for the two countries.

“The two sides should follow the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, work more closely together, do more big, practical and good things that benefit the two countries and the world.

“Also, keep the two giant ships of China and the U.S. sailing forward along the route of steady, sound and sustainable development,”

The Taiwan question, which China said concerned its sovereignty and territorial integrity, was also discussed, with Xi urging the U.S. to approach the issue with prudence.

Trump thanked Xi for his congratulations and expressed his desire to maintain a good relationship with the Chinese president.

U.S.President elect Donald Trump’s post on X. (NAN)

The U.S. President-elect said he looked forward to meeting with Xi soon and working together to solve problems and achieve world peace.

“As the most important countries in the world, the U.S. and China should get along well for years and beyond and work together for world peace,” Trump said.

After the conversation, Trump took to his social media handle to confirm their discussion, stating: “I just spoke to Chairman Xi Jinping of China. The call was a very good one for both China and the U.S.

“It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together and starting immediately.

“We discussed balancing trade, Fentanyl, TikTok and many other subjects. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the world more peaceful and safe.”

The two leaders also discussed various issues, including trade, Fentanyl, and TikTok, and agreed to set up a channel of strategic communication to stay in touch on major issues of shared interest. (NAN)