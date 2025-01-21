WHO regrets U.S. decision to withdraw from organisation

Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday, said the organisation regretted the decision of the United States to withdraw from it.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The statement read: “the World Health Organisation regrets the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the Organization.

“The organisation hopes that Washington will change its decision.

“We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe.’’ (www.nannews.ng) (dpa/NAN)