Alleged rights breach: Ex-presidential aspirant files £990trn suit against CBN, others

By Taiye Agbaje



Mr Tunde Omosebi, a former presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections, has sued the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and others for 990 trillion pounds in damages for allegedly violating his fundamental rights.

Omosebi, in the suit filed before Justice James Omotosho of a Federal High Court in Abuja, also prayed the court for an order converting the CBN to a Reserve Bank of Nigeria (RBN).

He also urged the court to make an order that the commerc

ial banks involved in the alleged financial irregularities operating and contributed to the disadvantaged economy be converted to “DRIG BANK” at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

He equally sought exemplary damages against the defendants in the sum of £99 trillion pounds.

Omosebi, who sought a 10 per cent interest on the total recoverable amount, prayed the court for the sum of N5 million as cost of filing the suit.

He urged the court to grant his reliefs over alleged traumatic torture he went through and in line with the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedures) Rules 2009 as guaranteed by 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/766/2024, the plaintiff named CBN, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB), Zenith Bank, the Senate and House of Representatives as 1st to 6th defendants respectively.

The claimant, who listed other banks in the suit, also sued the Ministry of Finance as 7th defendant.

The suit was filed pursuant to Order , Rules 1, 2, 3, & 5 of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules 2009; Sections 34(1)(a), 35(1), 36(1), 41(1), 46(1) – (3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

The applicant, in the affidavit he personally deposed to, described himself as a businessman and politician.

Omosebi also described himself as the Chairman, Federation Executive Council (FEC) and the Prime Minister of Federal Republic of Nigeria, even though these positions are unrecognised in the Nigeria’s constitution.

According to him, the applicant gets paid based on his role, projects and contracts executed by his businesses, investments portfolio as contained in the corporate resolution.

“At the trial of this suit, the applicant shall rely on the terms of the corporate resolution and schedule of Distribution,” he averred.

He alleged that the defendants breached the assembly industrial agreement/arrangement, denied him his Fundamental Right (Enforcement Procedure) Rule 2009, Sections 35, 43, 45 and Fundamental Objectives and Directives of State Policy 14(2)(b), 16(1)(a-b).

“That approximately four years ago, the applicant opened and operates few corporate and personal accounts with defendants 2 with aim managing these finance per the constitution.

“That, with no just cause approximately seven (7) months till date, applicant’s corporate and personal accounts have been unaccessible due to defendants 2 & 3 negligence, oppressive and abusive conduct which violates the constitution and purpose of operating a bank.

“That, defendant (2) agreed to deposit $50,000,000.00 (Fifty Million Dollars) in applicant’s account with the bank in 2022 in the interim, and till date such has not been credited.

“That, additionally Defendant (2) suggested that DRIG BANK operation be moved to Defendant (2) building at Maitama to justify herein entrusted funds.

“That, over £500,000,000,000.00 (Five Hundred Billion Pounds) were entrusted with defendants 1, 2 and 3 among other funds with herein co-defendant(s) /banks that have not been credited nor accounted for till date to the applicant.

“That defendant 1 commits perjury by presenting to the general public a vague statement claiming to be signed by applicant, which in turn breached the other of the Assembly and affects the credibility of the applicant.

“That defendant(s) as of January 2024 breached the industrial agreement consented to during the assembly of Business Owners, FEDERAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL, AND THE CHAIRMAN, FEDERAL EXECUTIVE COUNCI.

”The defendant (s) also infringed on the applicants Intellectual property and obstructed the applicant from operating his accounts, access to cash among other concerns as guaranteed by the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rule 2009 in accordance with the Constitution.

“That, defendants 5 & 6 deliberately denied applicants of his Fundamental Rights and Entitlements till date as agreed and guaranteed under the Constitution and the Gazette 485.

“WHEREFORE, based on the facts and defendant(s) abusive conducts, disregard for Rule of the Assembly and Constitution, applicant respectfully prays that this honorable court grants applicants relief and enter judgement as prayed,” Omosebi averred.

Justice Omotosho fixed Feb. 5 for hearing.

NAN recalls that Omosebi was evicted from his Abuja residence on Nov. 15, 2024, after a lengthy dispute over unpaid rent and a broken lease agreement.

The eviction took place when a court enforcement team, supported by police officers, arrived to execute the order at Omosebi’s property located at a highbrow area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The landlord, who requested anonymity, explained that Omosebi’s tenancy had expired more than four years before the order was gotten from the court.

According to the landlord, Omosebi claimed ownership of the property but never appeared in court to defend his position, leading to a final court judgment in the landlord’s favour.(NAN)