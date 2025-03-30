HEALTH ALARM: The Poison we Breathe, Drink and Eat, By Maimuna Katuka Aliyu,

Pollution is one of the greatest threats to human existence, yet it remains one of the most underestimated. Across the world, air, water, and land are being poisoned by industrial waste, plastic, toxic emissions, and deforestation.



The impact is devastating—rising diseases, extreme climate shifts, and dwindling biodiversity. Yet, many people treat it as a distant problem, failing to see that the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the soil that grows our food are already contaminated.



With rapid industrialization, urban expansion, and population growth, pollution has reached critical levels, threatening not just ecosystems but also human survival. The consequences are already here—millions of lives are lost to pollution-related diseases annually, while climate change escalates natural disasters.



If urgent action is not taken, the world may be heading toward irreversible environmental collapse.



The Invisible Killer in the Air



Air pollution remains one of the deadliest forms of contamination, responsible for nearly 7 million preventable deaths every year. Toxic substances such as carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen oxides fill the atmosphere, largely due to vehicle emissions, industrial activities, and deforestation.



Respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular diseases, and lung cancer are rising sharply, even in developing nations where pollution regulations are weak.



A recent campaign by the World Health Organization (WHO) has garnered support from nearly 50 million individuals, highlighting the growing global concern over pollution’s impact on health.



Advocates are calling for cleaner energy, stricter environmental policies, and large-scale sustainable infrastructure. Without such efforts, air pollution will continue to rob millions of their health and shorten lifespans worldwide.



Poisoned Waters and a Dying Ecosystem



Water pollution is another crisis unfolding before our eyes. Industrial waste, plastic pollution, and chemical runoffs have turned once-thriving rivers and oceans into toxic dumps.



Marine life is being choked to death by plastic debris, while communities dependent on rivers and lakes for drinking water are battling rising cases of waterborne diseases. The situation is particularly dire in developing countries, where access to clean water remains a luxury rather than a basic right.



Land pollution, too, is eroding our ability to produce safe food. Improper waste disposal, deforestation, and unregulated use of pesticides are depleting the soil, making it harder to grow crops. This is happening alongside rising global hunger, further exacerbating the suffering of millions.



Nigeria’s Battle Against Pollution and Disease



While the world grapples with pollution, Nigeria faces a double crisis—environmental contamination and disease outbreaks. The country is currently battling an alarming rise in Lassa fever cases, with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) rolling out emergency measures to contain its spread.



This outbreak, linked to poor sanitation and rodent infestation, is a stark reminder of how environmental degradation fuels public health disasters.



The parallel concerns of pollution and infectious diseases demand urgent intervention. Nearly 50 million individuals worldwide have signed petitions demanding stronger policies to combat pollution, but actions on the ground remain insufficient.



If nations like Nigeria fail to address these twin threats, millions more could be at risk.



The Fight to Save Our Planet



The crisis may seem overwhelming, but solutions exist. Governments must enforce stricter environmental laws, encourage clean energy adoption, and invest in waste management systems. Individuals, too, have a role to play—reducing plastic use, supporting eco-friendly products, and advocating for policy changes.



Nigeria, in particular, must strengthen its disease surveillance systems and healthcare access, especially in rural areas where pollution-related illnesses are rampant. Public health campaigns must be intensified, ensuring citizens are educated about preventive measures against both pollution-induced diseases and outbreaks like Lassa fever.



There is no more time for complacency. The battle for a cleaner planet is also a fight for human survival. Every moment wasted brings us closer to a world where clean air, safe water, and healthy food become privileges rather than rights. The time to act is now.

