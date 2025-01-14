We remain committed to legionnaires’ welfare – Gov Makinde

By David Adeoye

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state says his administration remains committed to the welfare of legionnaires and dependants of fallen heroes in the state.

Makinde stated this on Monday at the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal Fund, held at the Executive Chamber of his office, State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

The governor lauded the sacrifices made by fallen heroes and members of the Nigerian Legion.

He, therefore, promised to ensure that legionnaires in the state had better welfare.

Mankinde announced donations of N25 million to the Appeal Fund, on behalf of the state government and seven operational security vehicles to the Nigerian Legion offices across the geopolitical zones of Oyo state.

The governor stated that his government would renovate the Legion state’ headquarters and extend the payment of N80,000 minimum wage to serving legionnaires.

The Chairman, Oyo State Command of the Nigerian Legion, Mr Julius Ogunkojo, said that the main focus of the programme was to raise fund.

According to Ogunkojo, the fund raising is meant to cater for veterans who are still alive but incapacitated and living in despair as well as the children and widows of the departed heroes.

He appreciated Makinde for his support and prompt payment of monthly subvention across the 33 local government areas in the state.

He pledged the continued support of the Legion to secure the lives and property of the citizens and residents of the state.

Ogunkojo, however, appealed to members of the public to donate generously toward the launch of the emblem to assist the widows, dependants of the fallen heroes and the maimed soldiers.(NAN)