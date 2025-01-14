Delayed NELFUND disbursement: UniCal to reimburse students 

The University of Calabar (UniCal), says beneficiaries of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), for 2023/2024 session, who could not access the fund

By Christian Njoku

The University of Calabar (UniCal), says beneficiaries of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), for 2023/2024 session, who could not access the fund, will be given concession in the new session.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday in Calabar, by Prof. Tony Eyang, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) of the institution.

Eyang said that the concession would be for the beneficiaries who were yet to graduate, as they would be given access to register for the 2024/2025 academic Session.

He explained that the release of the 2023/2024 loan would be used to settle the 2024/2025 tuition fees for the beneficiaries.

He added that the 2024/2025 loan when released would also be refunded to beneficiaries due to graduate within the session after their Bursary clearance.

According to him, beneficiaries who paid their full fees in both 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 sessions will be refunded the fees paid for 2023/2024 Session, pending the release of 2024/2025 Loan.

“Beneficiaries who graduated in the 2023/2024 session will be refunded the fee paid to the University after Bursary Clearance.

“Beneficiaries and other students alike are therefore urged to register for the 2024/2025 loan, as the verification of applicants is ongoing.”

He also said that beneficiaries who made part payment in the 2023/2024 and have not settled the balance will have to pay it in 2024/2025.

He explained that while the university’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre was the hub for NELFUND registration, the dashboard of beneficiaries on the fee portal was to be configured to reflect NELFUND disbursement.

He also used the opportunity to advice students to take advantage of the unique opportunity and register for the fund now.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NELFUND is an initiative of the Federal Government aimed at providing financial assistance to students in tertiary institutions across Nigeria.(NAN)