VON DG applauds TIEMS Nigeria’s commitment to ethical emergency reporting

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, has commended the International Emergency Management Society (TIEMS) – Nigeria Chapter for its unwavering commitment to enhancing the capacity of humanitarian journalists through ethical and responsible reporting.

Mallam Ndace made these remarks during the TIEMS Capacity Building Workshop and Training for Journalists, which focused on effectively covering disaster and emergency issues in Nigeria.

Represented by his Special Assistant, Gidado Yushau Shuaib, the DG expressed appreciation for the organization’s efforts in equipping journalists with the tools necessary to navigate the complex landscape of crisis reporting.

“TIEMS Nigeria’s initiative is not just timely but essential in our current climate,” Mallam Ndace stated. “The role of the media in disaster risk reduction cannot be overemphasized. Through accurate, timely, and ethical reporting, journalists hold the power to save lives, shape public understanding, and ensure that authorities are held accountable.”

Mallam Ndace emphasized the importance of telling human stories during crises, noting that these narratives not only inform the public but also drive meaningful action and advocacy. He encouraged journalists to focus on recovery efforts and solutions rather than merely sensationalizing the crises they report on.

“In times of disaster, the media must serve as a beacon of hope, providing the public with critical information that can guide their actions and decisions. The stories we tell must highlight the resilience of our people and the steps being taken to restore normalcy,” he added.

The DG also praised the contributions of the distinguished speakers at the workshop, particularly AVM Mohammed Audu-Bida (Rtd), the Chairman of TIEMS Nigeria; Mr. Sanya Adejokun, a veteran journalist and founding chairman of Journalists Against Disaster (JAD); Gbenga Morenikeji, who spoke on “Building Resilience Through Media: The Role of Journalism in Shaping Public Perception and Behavior During Emergencies”; and Alhaji Yushau Shuaib, CEO of Image Merchants Promotion Limited. He lauded their call for ethical journalism and the fight against misinformation, stressing that such efforts are crucial in maintaining public trust and ensuring effective emergency response.

“As media professionals, we have a responsibility to report the truth, avoid sensationalism, and respect the dignity and privacy of those affected by disasters. This workshop is a significant step toward achieving these goals,” Mallam Ndace concluded.

The workshop, which brought together journalists, TIEMS officials, and seasoned practitioners, featured insightful presentations on crisis communication strategies, combating misinformation, and the ethical challenges of reporting on disasters. Mallam Ndace expressed his confidence that initiatives like these not only equip journalists with essential skills but also foster a culture of ethical journalism that is indispensable to national development and disaster risk reduction efforts in Nigeria.