VON DG Visits Naval War College, Advocates for Enhanced Military-Media Collaboration

The Nigerian Armed Forces have been urged to strengthen their relationship with the media to build public trust and support for their operations. This call was made by the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, during a visit to the Naval War College Nigeria in Calabar, Cross River State, on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Mallam Ndace was welcomed by Rear Admiral A. Ahmed, Commandant of the Naval War College, where he delivered a compelling lecture titled “Strengthening Military-Civil Collaboration: A Strategic Imperative for the Nigerian Navy.” In his presentation, Ndace underscored the critical role of the media in military operations and emphasized the importance of fostering and maintaining a robust relationship between the military and the media.

Drawing from his extensive experience as a decorated combat journalist, Mallam Ndace highlighted the challenges and opportunities presented by the rapidly evolving media landscape, driven by the rise of social media and citizen journalism. He stressed that the Nigerian Navy and the Armed Forces must leverage these platforms to disseminate accurate information, counter misinformation, and shape public narratives in favor of national security.

Ndace emphasized the necessity for the military to engage with the media at all levels—from field reporters to senior media executives—to cultivate a deeper understanding of military operations. Such engagement, he argued, is essential not only for accurate reporting but also for building public trust and confidence in the military. “The military should take advantage of the media space to shape the narrative by letting the public know of the various achievements aimed at ensuring peace in Nigeria and Africa as a whole,” he asserted.

He further advocated for embedding journalists within military operations, particularly in combat zones, to facilitate firsthand reporting and strengthen the relationship between military personnel and the media. This, he argued, would lead to more accurate and comprehensive coverage of military efforts, fostering mutual understanding and respect between the two institutions.

Mallam Ndace also called for joint training programs and community engagement initiatives between the military and the media, emphasizing that these efforts are crucial for bolstering public support and enhancing the overall effectiveness of military operations. He cited successful case studies from global military organizations that have integrated media collaboration into their strategic frameworks, demonstrating the benefits of a proactive media strategy in countering misinformation and ensuring accurate representation of military activities.

The lecture was well received by participants of the Naval Warfare Course 8, who acknowledged the crucial role of the media in modern military operations. Rear Admiral Ahmed expressed his commitment to implementing Mallam Ndace’s recommendations, affirming that the Nigerian Navy will continue to strengthen its collaboration with the media as part of its broader strategy to enhance national security.

In a related development, Mallam Ndace paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu. During the visit, he reiterated the importance of telling Nigeria’s story confidently and unapologetically through the media. He emphasized the need for journalists to be deliberate in their reporting, particularly in an era where disinformation is rampant. Mallam Ndace announced that Voice of Nigeria would partner with the Cross River State government to highlight positive developments in the state, positioning it as a preferred destination in Nigeria.

He also commended the harmonious working relationship between the Governor and his Deputy, attributing their success to their backgrounds in conflict resolution and interpersonal relations. Additionally, Mallam Ndace revealed plans for a VON management retreat in Calabar, aimed at exposing staff to the city’s unique cultural and historical heritage.

The Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Dr. Peter Odey, who represented Governor Otu during the visit, assured that the state government would provide an enabling environment for VON to operate and fully participate in state activities. He also disclosed ongoing efforts to reposition the state’s airline, Cally Air—recently renamed Canaan Airlines—to serve as a reliable interstate carrier, enhancing connectivity within the region.