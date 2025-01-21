Tinubu felicitates Festus Keyamo at 55

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday congratulated Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, on his 55th birthday.

By Salif Atojoko

The President, commended him for his commitment to the administration’s success and dedication to transforming Nigeria’s aviation into one that is safe, efficient and customer-focused, Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, said in a statement.

The President noted the progress made in the sector over the past 15 months, especially the ratification of the Cape Town Convention for Aircraft Leasing.

He also highlighted the commencement of lectures at the African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU), and the operationalisation of the National Flight Data Centre, designed to enhance the safety management system in the aviation ecosystem.

“President Tinubu trusts that the outpouring of goodwill from family members, associates, and aviation industry stakeholders on this occasion will further inspire Mr Keyamo to remain steadfast in enhancing service delivery in the industry.

“The President wishes Olorogun Keyamo many more years of good health, wisdom, and fulfilment in serving the nation,” Onanuga said.(NAN)