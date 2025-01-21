NEMA donates relief items to fire disaster victims in Niger 

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated food and medical items to victims of a fire explosion at Dikko Junction along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, Niger State.

By Philomina Attah

The Director-General, NEMA, Mrs Zubaida Umar, who led a delegation to the scene of the incident on Monday, expressed deep sympathy for the victims and their families.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, along Dikko-Maje Road, opposite Baddegi Station.

A tanker loaded with PMS after crashing and in an attempt to transfer its contents to another tanker, an explosion occurred triggering the fire that claimed about 98 lives, injured 69 persons, and destroyed 20 shops..

Most of the victims were burnt beyond recognition, and the injured persons were evacuated to hospitals for urgent medical attention.

Umar condemned the act of poor handling of spillage of tankers contents, stressing the recurrent tragedies associated with such risky behaviour.

She called for improved safety standards and preparedness while commending first responders for their swift action.

She emphasised NEMA’s commitment to disaster recovery and long-term support in collaboration with state authorities and emergency responders.

“This visit aligns with NEMA’s broader initiatives, including recent nationwide fire prevention campaigns during the harmattan season.

“Based on a first rapid assessment report carried out by officials of NEMA, SEMA and other first responders, we have come to provide immediate assistance of food and non-food items

“Some of these non-food items include medicaments to affected families. As we continue to sympathise with you on Saturday’s tragic event.

“I assure you all that NEMA stands ready to coordinate comprehensive support efforts aimed at disaster recovery,” she said.

She said that the agency would continue to work closely with state officials and other emergency responders to provide long-term recovery needs to the victims.

The Head of NEMA, Minna Operation Office, Mr Hussaini Isah, said that the incident occurred when residents attempted to collect fuel from an overturned tanker, triggering a massive fire.

Isah said that NEMA mobilised stakeholders, including local emergency services, to manage the aftermath.

He emphasised the importance of preparedness and stakeholder collaboration to mitigate future disasters.

He said that Gov. Mohammed Bago of Niger state had since implemented safety measures and called for improved road infrastructure.

Mr Abdullahi Arah, the Director-General, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Minna office, urged citizens to avoid disaster sites and emphasised stricter safety regulations for fuel transport to prevent future tragedy.

Arah said that emergency agencies coordinated mass burials for 80 victims of the fire incident, while others were privately interred.

Mrs Afiniki Daudu, the Deputy Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, expressed deep sorrow and frustration over the incident.

Daudu criticised members of the Gbagyi community for risking their lives by scooping fuel, a practice she described as uncharacteristic of their hardworking nature.

She urged local chiefs to monitor youth activities and ensure that relief materials reach affected families.

She insisted on accountability and warned against exploiting government aid, emphasising the need for unity and responsibility in the midst of grief.

NAN reports that items donated included 200 bags of parboiled rice (25Kg), 200 bags of maize (25kg), vegetable oil, seasoning cubes 20 cartons of tomato paste, among others.

Highlights of the event were visits to the accident scene, the mass burial spot, and a homage to the Emir of Suleja, Alhaji Muhammadu Awwal Ibrahim. (NAN)