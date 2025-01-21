NAWOJ visits first female Lagos Speaker

By Adekunle Williams and Aisha Cole

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Lagos State Chapter, on Monday paid a courtesy visit to Mojisola Meranda, the first female Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly in her office.

NAWOJ Chairperson, Dr Adeola Ekine, led her team to present a congratulatory letter and also decorated the speaker as its Lagos Ambassador at the assembly complex in Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Meranda became the speaker following the impeachment of the former speaker, Mudashiru Obasa on Jan. 13 at a plenary.

Ekine said the visit to her office and the recognition was due to her significant milestone in the representation of women in governance and decision-making in the state and beyond.

The chairperson added that her assumption of her position as the speaker was also a testament to her outstanding leadership, resilience, and dedication in her past political career.

She said NAWOJ was optimistic that under her leadership, the Assembly would prioritise legislation that would support gender equality, addressed the challenges facing women, and promoted social development.

Ekine said the association hereby pledged its support in amplifying such legislative efforts through their various media platforms.

The chairperson said NAWOJ, Lagos State Chapter, would also support her and her administration in achieving the vision of a prosperous and inclusive Lagos State.

She said: “As an association of professional women journalists, NAWOJ is eager to partner with the Assembly to promote initiatives that enhance civic engagement, public awareness, and community development.

“We also look forward to collaborating programmes that empower women, advocate for the rights of children, and address pressing societal issues, including domestic violence, access to education, and economic inclusion.

“As a trailblazer, we trust that you will leave an indelible mark on the legislative history of Lagos State as the first female speaker in the history of Lagos State.”

Ekine said as NAWOJ join the rest of the world to celebrate the International Women’s Day on every March 8, it would invite the speaker to join them in celebrating with them as their special guest of honor.

Responding, Meranda promised that under her leadership, she would support any legislative bill that would further protect the female folks in the society.

The speaker thanked the association for the recognition bestowed on her and promised not to let residents of the state down.

NAN recalls that Meranda’s emergence would be the first time the House of Assembly would be having a female lawmaker to lead the parliament in the state.

The new speaker was elected as a member of the House in 2015. Meranda was the Chief Whip during the 9th Assembly. (NAN)