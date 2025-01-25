Tinubu committed to making Nigeria a better place, says Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to making Nigeria a better place through good and inclusive governance.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to making Nigeria a better place through good and inclusive governance.

Wike stated this while inaugurating the access road to Saburi I and II communities, from Murtala Mohammed Expressway to Old Keffi Road, near Dei-Dei International Market, in Abuja Municipal Area Council.

He pointed out that things have been bad before Tinubu’s administration, noting that “It is not going to be easy.

He, however, expressed optimism that with the support of all Nigerians Tinubu would overcome the nation’s challenges.

“All I am asking is for people to be patient. Things will get better.

“President Tinubu is committed; he is serious about making Nigeria a better country,” he said.

The Minister explained that the access to Saburi was in fulfillment of Tinubu’s administration to impact the lives of people living in satellite towns and rural communities.

He assured the residents of Tinubu’s resolve to touch every part of the FCT, adding that every area council of the territory would get one project in the FCT 2025 budget.

He disclosed that the construction of Dei Dei Market Road to Life Camp would commence in a months’ time and would be completed by the end of 2025.

Wike also promised to construct Zaudna – Kaba – Kagini Road as requested by the council’s Chairman, Mr Christopher Maikalangu, to connect more communities to the city centre.

He directed the Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department, Mr Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, to include the project in the 2025 FCT budget.

Earlier, Zulkiflu, said that the access road project to Saburi I and II was awarded in January 2024 and was completed in less than a year.

He said that the road, which began from the Murtala Mohammed Expressway to Old Keffi Road, near Dei Dei International Market, had brought hope to the residents of the area.

According to him, the road is already enhancing the standard of living of the people.

The council’s chairman, Maikalangu, thanked Wike for impacting positively on the lives of his people and other rural communities in the FCT.

He explained that the people of Zaudna, Kaba and Kagini did not have access road, adding that the road to the communities had been abandoned for decades.

He added that the residents have lost hope because the road required two bridges to be constructed, making it a capital-intensive project.

He appealed to Wike to consider constructing the road, including Karshi to Kutasa Road.

He said that the people of AMAC have named the Minister “Wike Abowoweyi” meaning ‘Wike, the Magician of our time’, in appreciation of his magic touch in the lives of FCT residents. (NAN)