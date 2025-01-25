Tinubu to attend energy summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Sunday for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to participate in the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit from Jan. 27 to 28.



By Salif Atojoko



President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Sunday for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to participate in the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit from Jan. 27 to 28.



The summit, hosted by the government of Tanzania in collaboration with the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank, aims to advance ‘‘Mission 300,’’ an initiative to provide electricity access to 300 million people in Africa by 2030.

In Dar es Salaam, African leaders, private sector leaders, development partners, and civil society groups will strategise to accelerate energy access across the continent, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement.

“The summit will provide a platform for sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources to address Africa’s energy challenges.

“Discussions will focus on accelerating energy access in underserved regions, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and mobilising private sector investment.

“On the first day, at the ministerial level, participating countries, including Nigeria, will present their national energy strategies, termed compacts, detailing their approaches to achieving universal energy access within five years,” said the statement.

On the second day, Heads of State will endorse the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration, outlining a unified roadmap for Africa’s progress towards the Mission 300 objectives.

“President Tinubu deliver a national statement reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to achieving universal access to energy and its leadership role in Africa’s energy sector.

“He will also highlight Nigeria’s ongoing clean energy initiatives and its strategy to drive integrated energy delivery in the continent.

“Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power, Mr Olu Verheijen, the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, and other senior government officials, will accompany Tinubu on the trip,” said the statement. (NAN)