Nigerian army corps of artillery Kontagora gets new commander

By Rita Iliya

Maj.-Gen. Zakari Abubakar has taken over from Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, as the 49th Commander of the Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, Kontagora, in Niger State.

This was contained in a statement by Capt. Adeyemi Adekunle, Assistant Director Army Public Relations, in Minna on Saturday.

In his maiden speech, Abubakar thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the corps.

Abubakar pledged to sustain the successes achieved by his predecessor and ensure the corps remains composed of professional gunners, combat-ready to fulfill their duties.

He acknowledged the importance of mentorship and pledged to make Kangye his mentor to foster growth within the corps.

The new commander outlined his key priorities, focusing on the maintenance of guns and equipment, training, and welfare of artillery officers and soldiers.

He reassured personnel that their well-being was paramount, adding that strategic initiatives would be implemented to enhance training programmes.

Abubakar vowed to cultivate both enduring traditions and innovative strategies to drive the Nigerian army corps of artillery forward.

In his farewell address, Kangye underscored the importance of unity and the vital role officers play in supporting the new commander.

He encouraged open communication, urging officers to share information, and charged them to demonstrate courage, emphasising physical bravery and moral integrity. (NAN)