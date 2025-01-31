Tariff hike: Airtel pledges enhanced customers’ experience

Airtel Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering superior customer service following the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) approval of a 50 per cent

Airtel Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering superior customer service following the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) approval of a 50 per cent tariff adjustment.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Dinesh Balsingh, said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

According to him, the company remains committed to its track record of regulatory compliance and will dedicate itself to ensure the NCC’s directive is met and exceeded.

This, he said, would be achieved through consistent investments in infrastructure and service delivery.

He said the adjustment allows Airtel to double down on investments in its network infrastructure to boost coverage, speed and reliability.

Balsingh emphasised that Airtel takes quality of service very seriously and would be committed to ensuring compliance with the NCC’s requirements.

He noted that Airtel’s history of consistent investment in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector was a testament to its commitment to providing reliable services.

“The tariff adjustment will provide the financial backing needed to accelerate investments in network infrastructure, enabling Airtel to expand to more locations, upgrade existing sites and deliver better service to customers,” he said.

Balsingh added that Airtel was prioritising the enhancement of its network’s reliability, voice quality and data speed in line with the NCC’s directive on meeting quality of service benchmarks.

He reassured that affordability would not be compromised, saying that Airtel understands that customers expect value and would continue to offer affordable plans while maintaining high service quality.

Balsingh noted that Airtel’s investments were not just about meeting today’s needs but building for the future, where every Nigerian would have access to world class telecommunications services. (NAN)