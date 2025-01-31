FCT Police Recover Body of Suspected Vandal Found Dead While Attempting AEDC Theft

The FCT Police Command has recovered the lifeless body of an unidentified suspected vandal who was electrocuted while attempting to vandalize electricity infrastructure belonging to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

By Chimezie Godfrey

The FCT Police Command has recovered the lifeless body of an unidentified suspected vandal who was electrocuted while attempting to vandalize electricity infrastructure belonging to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

This is contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer

FCT Command, Abuja, SP Josephine Adeh.

SP Adeh stated,”On 30th January 2025, FCT Police operatives responded to a distress call put through to the FCT Police Command’s Control Room and discovered the lifeless body near step-down electricity lines at Yakubu Gowon Crescent, Asokoro. Tools used for the vandalization were also recovered at the scene, while his accomplice had already fled.

“The FCT Police Command strongly warns individuals against engaging in such criminal activities, emphasizing that vandalization of public infrastructure is a grave offense that will not be tolerated within the Federal Capital Territory. Security operatives remain on high alert to apprehend perpetrators and ensure the protection of critical national assets.”

According to SP Adeh, residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the Police via the following emergency numbers: 08061581938, 08032003913, 08028940883, 07057337653. Complaint Response Unit: 08107314192, Public Complaint Bureau: 09022222352.