Strike: Labour records 100% compliance in Niger

Mr. Ibrahim Gana, Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Niger, on Monday said the union recorded 100 per cent success compliance with the ongoing strike over the minimum wage in the state

.

He said this in an interview with newsmen shortly after monitoring the level of compliance in Minna, the state capital.

Gana said that unlike in the past, the officials of the organised labour did not struggle with workers in their offices this time around.

“This is a fantastic strike we have ever had, the level of compliance is 100 per cent, we didn’t struggle with people in their offices this time around.

“Just a circular that workers should comply with national directive of both NLC and TUC and virtually everywhere we have gone we have 100 per cent compliance.

He said that the level of compliance indicates that workers were beginning to listen to the labour leaders and also understanding the yearnings of the union in the country.

The chairman said both Federal and state organisations observed total compliance, adding that the strike would continue until the union received further directives from its national body.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that parts of organisations shut down by NLC included the Minna General Hospital, Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Federal Inland Revenue and the state High Court.

Other places visited by the union officials were the Niger state House of Assembly, the state Secretariat, office of the Secretary to the Niger Government and office of the Deputy Governor.

NAN recalls that NLC had on June 1, announced nationwide strike commencing on June 3, following the tripartite committee’s failure to reach an agreement on a new minimum wage for workers.

In addition, unions are protesting against recent hikes in electricity tariffs, which they said had placed an undue burden on workers and consumers across the country. (NAN)