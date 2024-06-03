Embrace cycling for healthy living, transportation – FRSC tells Nigerians

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Malam Shehu Mohammed has urged Nigerians to embrace cycling for healthy living and transportation.

Mohammed gave the advice while addressing newsmen mark the 6th edition of the United Nations World Bicycle Day on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the FRSC had provided leadership on the subject since 2010, adding that the corps would continue to uphold the cause while streamlining the objectives with policies and programs for maximum impact.

He also said that the corps has reviewed the Nigeria Highway Code to reflect this new thinking of safe and sustainable transport system as witnessed across the world.

He added that advocacy had also been adequately captured in the Nigerian Road Safety Strategy II, 2021-2039 as approved by President Bola Tinubu.

This, he said included all legal and regulatory documents, which where were being aligned to ensure that cyclists could ride safely on the roads.

According to him, the motoring public should therefore be reminded that we shall continue to enforce the provisions of the law including the protection of the rights of cyclists.

”Without mincing words, no mode of transport promotes the culture of serenity, orderliness, friendly neighborhood and urban peace as the bicycle.

”It is the only individual means of mobility fit for all residents irrespective of age, gender and class.

”We hereby emphasise the use of bicycle as a panacea for promoting health, preventing disease, promoting tolerance with a sense of community, mutual understanding and respect and facilitating social inclusion”, he said.

The FRSC boss implored relevant authorities to create an enabling road features and environment that would aid stakeholders and all motoring public to advance the use of the bicycle.

He assured that the corps would continue to champion the course in solidarity with the objectives of the United Nations and desire of all safe and sustainable transport enthusiasts all over the world.

Mohammed cautioned cyclists to remain vigilant on the road and assume responsibility for safe roadway cycling.

He also admonished the motoring public to treat cyclists with the same precautions and respects accorded any other vehicle on the roads.

He further assured that the renewed hope of scaling road traffic administration and safety management in Nigeria would stand the test of time.

”Roads must be safe to unleash the pore of cycling and encourage riders to have buy in.

”The corps responds to this concern by pledging to continue the use of the powerful and effective tool of advocacy to get the desired change.

”We will not relent in bridging the gaps to ensure cycling is a shining priority and gets appropriate attention”, he added.

Similarly, Mr Emmanuel John, President, African Urban Cycling Organisation, said that since the inception of the World Bicycle Day in 2018, the organisation had been resolute and committed to promoting the use of bicycle as a means of eradicating poverty.

John said that the organisation had also been committed to furthering sustainable environment and development as well as strengthening education.

This he said included physical education for children and young people, promoting health, preventing disease and facilitating social inclusion and a culture of peace.

”We have collaborated with relevant stakeholders for the hosting of activities to mark the day in Nigeria including workshops, cycling rallies among others.

”We call on relevant stakeholders at all levels to join hands to champion the course”, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the year 2024 is the 6th annual World Bicycle Day with the theme ”Cycling As a Tool For Urban Freedom”. (NAN)

By Ibironke Ariyo