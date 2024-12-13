Stakeholders rally support for FRSC armed squad

Stakeholders in the road safety have rallied support for the formation of a special armed squad for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)

By Femi Ogunshola

Stakeholders in the road safety have rallied support for the formation of a special armed squad for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The stakeholders made their position known when they appeared before the House of Representatives public hearing on a Bill seeking to amend some sections of the FRSC Act, 2007, in Abuja.

They called for a speedy passage of the Bill without recourse to sentiment, adding that it was long overdue.

Retired Maj.-Gen. Haladu Hananiya, former Corps Marshal of the FRSC, said: “Let us remove sentiments and emotions and ensure that we support the move by the House to protect personnel of the FRSC.”

Former Chairman, Governing Board, Federal Road Safety Commission Malam Buhari Bello, expressed support for all the proposed amendments.

He called for a speedy passage of the Bill for them to bring the benefits to bear in no time.

A retired deputy corps marshal, FRSC, Kayode Olagunju, recalled how hoodlums invaded his home while he tried to stop number plate fraud in Lagos.

“I was just lucky to survive. That was possible because of inadequate protection given to an officer,” he said.

He said the argument of proliferation or accidental discharge would not be an issue when the personnel were properly trained.

Charles Akpabio, another retired deputy corps marshal, recalled how, as a zonal commander, his patrol team from Adamawa that went to rescue accident victims in Numan was attacked.

He said they were on their way back and were attacked by the Okada mob, which blamed the officers for causing the road crash, saying, “I had to rely on sister security agencies.”

“Only the presence of the Army and DSS team prevented them from burning me and my personnel.

“There is a need for a special armed squad to protect our facilities and personnel; however, there must be rules of engagement,” he said.

Speaking for the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO),

Dr Kassim Ibrahim expressed total support of all the proposed amendments.

“A robust and effective FRSC is a necessity. It is very important to protect the lives of officers and facilities,” he said.

However, the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), and the

National Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association (NACTOMORAS) expressed reservations about the Bill.

They insisted that the core mandate of the FRSC does not require its personnel to be armed.

Corps Marshal of FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, said the FRSC operatives had often been killed, maimed and molested while on rescue missions.

He further said that road safety law enforcement agents all over the world were all armed for security and safety purposes.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the House Committee on FRSC, Rep. Abiodun Adesida, said the hearing marks a pivotal moment in the drive to reposition the FRSC.

He said that as the country continued to evolve so also was there the need to embrace innovations.

He said that aside from the clamour for bearing arms, the Bill provides for more penalties for road offences, aimed at protecting personnel who often put their lives on the line. (NAN)