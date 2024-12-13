Depletion of insurgents achieved through enhanced security-NOA

Mr Zakari Mohammed, Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), in Taraba has said that the depletion of insurgents was achieved through the enhanced funding of security

By Martins Abochol

Mr Zakari Mohammed, Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), in Taraba has said that the depletion of insurgents was achieved through the enhanced funding of security by the present administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Mohammed made the declaration on Thursday at the Stakeholders Engagement /Town Hall Meeting and Sensitisation Programme on Security Consciousness, Shunning get Rich Quick Syndrome, HIV/AIDS, Tax Reform Bill and Human Rights Day in Jalingo.

He said that the issue of security was a major priority to the administraton, adding that it was visible through the provision of security kits and hardwares.

He said that the recognition of vigilante and hunter’s union was a pointer that state police was a priority of the administration.

He outlined issues of national concern to include; HIV/AIDS, Human Rights, Shunning get Rich Quick Syndrome, security Consciousness and Tax reform bills.

He encouraged the stakeholders to sensitise citizens within their domain on the commitment of the government in ensuring that life was comfortable to the citizenry.

He commended Malam Issa-Onilu, Director General of the agency for being proactive in sensitisating the public on good policies of the government.

In his good will massage, Mr Peter Opara, Commissioner of Police, Taraba Command advised citizens to relate well with the police as the police was their friend.

Represented Mr Lawal Yunus, Assistant Commissioner of Police and the Area Commander Jalingo Area Command said that the police needed information to operate efficiently.

He however, said that the police was lacking the strength to cover the entire society, insisting that the collaboration with other stakeholders was crucial in providing adequate policing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders were drawn from security and paramilitary agencies, religious and traditional leaders, Civil society groups, the media, National Human Rights Commission among others. (NAN)