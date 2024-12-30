Sales rep jailed 15 months for stealing employer’s N1.2m

By Patience Yakubu

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Monday sentenced a sales representative, Felicia Gabriel to 15 months imprisonment for stealing N1.2m from her employer.

Delivering judgment, Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced Gabriel after she pleaded guilty to theft and begged the court for leniency.

Emmanuel, however, gave the convict an option of N30,000 fine.

The magistrate also ordered the convict to restitute N1.2m to the complainant, Jessica Aaron.

“If the convict fails to pay the money to the complainant, she will spend an additional one year imprisonment,” he held.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the case was reported at the Sabon Tasha Police Station, Kaduna, on Dec. 20, by the complainant.

Leo said Gabriel, who is a sales representative to the complainant, was given the sum of N1.2m to deposit in the bank.

The prosecutor said that the convict did not remit the said money in the bank account of her boss but converted it to her personal use.

Leo said the offence contravened the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.(NAN)