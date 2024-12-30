Alleged threat to life: Hearing in bail application by woman stalled

A bail application filed by counsel to Olamide Thomas, who allegedly threatened Seyi Tinubu with death threat on social media, was, on Monday, stalled in a Federal High Court in Abuja.

By Taiye Agbaje



A bail application filed by counsel to Olamide Thomas, who allegedly threatened Seyi Tinubu with death threat on social media, was, on Monday, stalled in a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The development occured when Seprebofa Oyeghe, the lawyer who appeared for Thomas, told Justice Emeka Nwite that the matter was adjourned for his client’s bail application to be taken.

The Inspector-General (I-G) of Police’s lawyer, Victor Okoye, told the court that he was just seeing the bail application and would need time to respond.

He prayed the court to adjourn the matter until Tuesday to enable him respond appropriately.

Oyeghe, in his response disagreed with Okoye.

The lawyer recalled that on Dec. 20 when Thomas was arraigned, the court adjourned the matter for trial and the hearing of her bail as soon as the motion was filed.

He said the defence ensured that the bail application was filed same day, Dec. 20, and served on the police.

The lawyer said he was surprised with the submission of Okoye.

Justice Nwite, however, confirmed the proof of service of the bail application on the police from the court record.

“In the court record, there is the endorsement of the bail processes by the police

“The persons that receives processes in your office, do they different from those who handle the matters because from the endorsement here, it shows it was given on 20th day of December and today is 30th of December?” the judge asked.

“My lord, I didn’t see it. I am just seeing it this morning,” he responded.

“How do we reconcile this?” the judge asked.

Okoye, however, begged the court to adjourned the matter until the next day to file his counter affidavit.

Oyeghe, reluctantly, conceded to the prosecution’s application.

Meanwhile, Thomas, who was yet to be brought to court by the officers of the Suleja Correctional Centre, arrived in the court and walked into the dock.

Justice Nwite adjourned the matter until Tuesday for the bail application and trial of Thomas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Thomas was, on Dec. 20, arraigned and remanded at Suleja Correctional Centre after she pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge preferred against her by the I-G.

Thomas was arrested on allegations bordering on harassing and threatening Seyi Tinubu; the I-G, Kayode Egbetokun and the Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a viral social media post

In the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/636/2024 dated and filed on Dec 18 by the police team of lawyers led by A.A. Egwu, Olamide was sued as sole defendant.

NAN reports that in count one, Olamide was alleged to have, sometime in 2024, knowingly and intentionally transmitted communication in the form of video recording through computer system or network on her social media platforms wherein she made remarks in Yoruba Language.

In the video, she was alleged to have stated “that Mr Seyi Tinubu would die this year, and misfortune and calamity had befallen the Tinubu family, with intent to bully, threaten, harass the person of Mr Seyi Tinubu.”

The communication was said to have placed Seyi in fear of death, violence or bodily harm.

The offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 24 (2) (a) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024.

In count two, the defendant was alleged to have intentionally transmitted communication in the form of video recording wherein she made remarks in Yoruba Language to bully, threaten, harass the person of Mr Egbetokun.

The communication was said to have placed Egbetokun in fear of death, violence or bodily harm.

The offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 24 (2) (a) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024.

In count three, Olamide was accused of intentionally transmitting or causing the transmission of communication in the form of video recording wherein she made remarks in Yoruba Language, stating that the children of Adejobi would all die before his eyes.

She was quoted to have also said that “he (Adejobi) will bury all his children in a single day, with Intent to bully, threaten, harass the person of Mr. Muyiwa Adejobi.”

The communication was said to have placed Adejobi in fear of death of his loved ones.

The offence is said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 24 (2) (a) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024.(NAN)