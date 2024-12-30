Group cautions Odili over alleged inflammatory remarks against Wike

An interest group, Rivers Restoration Movement (RRM), has cautioned a former Governor of Rivers, Dr Peter Odili, against making comments capable of exacerbating

An interest group, Rivers Restoration Movement (RRM), has cautioned a former Governor of Rivers, Dr Peter Odili, against making comments capable of exacerbating the political crises in the state.

The group’s Director-General, Johnson Georgewill, stated this in a statement issued on Monday in Port Harcourt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Odili had, during a Christmas ballad organised to honour Gov. Siminalayi Fubara, lauded the governor for thwarting ‘one man’s quest to capture River State as his private estate.’

Georgewill, however, alleged that Odili’s remarks were directed at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

He also claimed that Odili defamed Wike by insinuating that the political crises in the state arose from Fubara’s resistance to the FCT minister’s alleged attempt to control the state’s treasury.

“It is unfortunate, disappointing and absurd for a statesman like Odili to make such statements against Wike who has done much for Rivers State.

“Odili should uphold the dignity of an elder statesman rather than engage in partisanship,” Georgewill said.

He questioned Odili’s motives for making what he described as false allegations against Wike, more so when he had hitherto praised the FCT minister’s achievements as governor of the state.

“During the inauguration of Odili’s mansion built by Wike’s administration as well as a Cancer Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Centre named after him, among other projects, Odili lavished praises on Wike.

“He publicly declared that Wike’s administration out-performed all its predecessors, including his own tenure from 1999 to 2007,” he said.

The director-general expressed dismay at Odili’s apparent turn-around, accusing him of failing to support Fubara’s candidacy during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries and the governorship election.

In spite of this, Georgewill said that Wike had steadfastly supported Fubara by ensuring his emergence as the party’s candidate and his subsequent victory.

He further stated that during the PDP primaries and governorship election, Wike had faced opposition from the ‘so-called leaders who today take front seats at government functions in Rivers’.

“The FCT minister backed Fubara to uphold equity, fairness and justice for all the people of riverine communities from which Fubara hails.

“RRM and its affiliate groups across the 23 local government areas of Rivers warn that any further hostile media statements from Odili against Wike will be strongly resisted,” he said.

Georgewill, however, urged Wike to remain focused on his developmental projects aimed at transforming the FCT into a world-class city.

He also advised the minister to disregard criticisms from those he described as politicians who were merely pursuing their selfish interests. (NAN)