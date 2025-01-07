Real Madrid thrash Deportiva Mineral to reach Copa del Rey last 16

Arda Guler scored twice as Real Madrid cruised into the last 16 of the Copa del Rey by thrashing fourth-tier minnows Deportiva Minera 5-0.

First-half goals from Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Guler put the much-changed LaLiga champions in control at Estadio Cartagonova.

Captain Luka Modric added a fourth early in the second half before Guler claimed his second late on to seal an emphatic third-round success.

Real return to action in just three days’ time when they take on Real Mallorca in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti made 10 changes to his starting XI following Friday’s dramatic 2-1 comeback win at Valencia which took his side back to the top of the LaLiga table.

Midfielder Valverde was the only player retained, while there were senior debuts for unrelated defenders Lorenzo Aguado and Diego Aguado, with Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappé among the substitutes.

Uruguay international Valverde quickly made the most of his inclusion, opening the scoring in the fifth minute by emphatically volleying into the bottom left corner after Brahim Diaz’s centre was only partially cleared by Cristhian Britos.

Cartagena-based Minera, who upset LaLiga side Alaves on penalties in the previous round, were three goals down inside half an hour.

Camavinga headed in Fran Garcia’s cross from the left to double Real’s lead in the 13th minute, before Guler drilled home from just inside the 18-yard area with the aid of a deflection 15 minutes later.

After Diaz hit a post eight minutes into the second period, veteran midfielder Modric stretched the visitors’ advantage further.

The 39-year-old exchanged passes with Diaz before curling into the bottom right corner to claim his second goal of the season, having come off the bench to equalise against Valencia.

profile pair Vinicius, who was sent off at the Mestalla three days ago, and Mbappe were introduced with 27 minutes remaining.

But it was teenage Turkey international Guler who completed the scoring on an evening when Real registered 33 attempts at goal.

The 19-year-old tapped home two minutes from time after Garcia cut the ball back from the left following a pass from Mbappé.(dpa/NAN)