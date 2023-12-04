Army ‘inadvertently’ attacked people in Kaduna Community – Official

The Kaduna State Government says it has received briefings on Sunday night’s attack which left several citizens dead and others injured.

This was contained in a statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.

Aruwan revealed that in a meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, which had in attendance heads of security agencies, religious and traditional leaders, the Nigerian Army explained the circumstances which led to the unfortunate and unintended attack.

“The General Officer Commanding One Division Nigerian Army, Major General VU Okoro explained that the Nigerian Army was on a routine mission against terrorists but inadvertently affected members of the community,” Aruwan said.

The Deputy Governor, he said, at the end of the closed door meeting, conveyed the condolences of the Government and People of Kaduna State to the families that lost their loved ones, and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls.

As of the time of this update, Aruwan added, search-and-rescue efforts were still ongoing, as dozens of injured victims have been evacuated to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital by the Government.

Heads of security agencies who attended the meeting include the Commissioner of Police, MY Garba, and Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) Abdul Eneche. The Chairman of the Kaduna State Chapter of Jam’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) Professor Shafi’u Abdullahi, led other religious leaders. Also present at meeting was the District of Rigasa, Alhaji Aminu Idris in whose domain the incident occurred.

