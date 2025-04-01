Art sacred calling, not just form of self-expression-Expert

Prince Maduekwe, a renowned multi-media visual artist, has described art as a sacred calling that weaves together popular culture and spirituality.

By Joan Odafe

Maduekwe, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday, said art was not just a form of self-expression.

He said: “My art is inspired by popular culture, social issues, and most profoun

dly, spirituality.

“Lately, my creative process has been deeply tied to my spiritual encounters.

“Ideas and themes often come to me during worship in church or even in my sleep, with worship music quietly playing in the background.

“At first, I saw it as a distraction, but I later realised it was a gift, one of the tools I was given for evangelism.”

Maduekwe noted that lately, he had been inspired by the global prayer movement of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) which emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic era.

He said this had spurred him to host an ongoing exhibition at the National Museum in Lagos, from March 29 to April 2.

According to him, the exhibition with the theme “Out of the Eater Came Something to Eat”, is meant to remind art lovers about the spiritual significance of the NSPPD in relation to COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that the pandemic was ordinarily meant to weaken people but instead revealed people’s level of resilience.“My exhibition, “Out of the Eater Came Something to Eat”, is inspired by Judges chapter 14, verse 14.

“It is deeply connected to the global prayer movement NSPPD, which emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time meant to weaken us but instead revealed our inner strength.

“This exhibition reflects the prophetic shift that NSPPD ushered in, a new season of boldness in declaring and standing on God’s word.

“One of the key pieces in the exhibition is entitled “Out of the Eater Came Something to Eat,” he said.

Maduekwe said the piece was created in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time marked by immense loss – whether from the virus itself, related illnesses, or the societal evils that surfaced during that period.

“The piece portrays evil hands pulling the strings of wickedness and death, with numerous casualties represented by toe tags of the deceased,” he said.

The artist noted that a series of five paintings were also on display, each themed after the locations where the NSPPD prayer conferences were held.

“I have already primed my canvas for the sixth piece, “NSPPD Zambia”, which will commemorate the upcoming conference in Zambia on April 4.

“This series is a true collector’s item that must stay together as siblings. If ever sold, it must remain together, with new pieces continually added as the NSPPD fire spreads across the world, showcasing the strange acts of God.

“I want this exhibition to open people’s eyes to the strange acts of God, and stir something deep within their spirit,” he said.

Speaking on his most preferred medium and work tools, he said: “I love my oil pastels, colour pencils, and my charcoals.

“I have been experimenting their collaboration with natural unprocessed materials like sand and mud.”

On his biggest artistic influences, Maduekwe said late Essien Nsikak was his biggest artistic influence.

“While he didn’t directly shape my artistic style, he deeply impacted my psyche and thought process.

“His approach to art and the way he engaged with creative expression left a lasting impression on how I perceive and interpret my own work,” he said. (NAN) (nannews.ng)