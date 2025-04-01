Group sensitises PWDs in Nsukka communities on their rights, privileges

Community Life Project (CLP), a non-governmental organisation has sensitised People with Disabilities (PWDs) in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State on their rights and privileges especially as it concerns Gender Based Violence (GBV)

The two day sensitisation training which held at St Paul Catholic Church Obukpa in Nsukka on Tuesday which educated PWDs in the area to know about their rights and privileges in the society.

The theme of the training is “Understanding our rights as PWDs and how to Protect Ourselves from Gender Based Violence”.

In a remark, Prof Simon Eze, the Coordinator of CLP in Enugu State said the project believed that, everybody is entitled to fairness and equality in the society and nobody should be discriminated against.

“CLP stand is that nobody should be denied his/her rights or discriminated against, because all of us are equal before God ,” he said.

The coordinator expressed satisfaction that from responses because of the training, PWDs in the area now know their rights and privileges.

“Now will have boldness and strength to challenge anybody who will trample on their rights and privileges” he said.

He however, urged government at all levels for the implementation of Disabilities Act signed into law since 2018 in order to remove all barriers facing PWDs in the country.

Speaking Celine Osukwu, the CLP Programme Manager said the training would help CLP to know GBV and other challenges facing PWDs in the area as well as let them know how to tackle the barriers.

“We will also exposed them to available laws protecting them as PWDs, build capacity and instill self esteem in them.

“This training encourages them to form network in order to amplify their voice as well as resist any GBV physically, emotionally, psychologically or sexual especially among the females,” she said.

The programme Manage explained that even after the training, CLP would continue to be in touch with PWDs in the area, so as to assist where need arises mainly on issues GBV.

Also speaking Philomena Okwueze a master degree student at University of Nigeria Nsukka , a disabled person, who was one of the resources persons said she used herself to teach participants that with self esteem and self acceptance there is ability in disability.

Okwueze a master degree student in Mental and Emotional Health Care said she produces, and sell bathing soap, laundry soap, detergent, disinfectant, perfume, air freshener among others under her registered business name in Corporate Affairs Commission to earn a living.

“Not only I produce the above products but I train individuals and groups on how to make these products.

” As one who majors in mental and emotional health care I counsel people especially youths on challenges facing their lives.

“That’s why I told participants that if I can be where I am today as person with disability they can be same with self acceptance and determination , ‘ Okwueze said.

Responding, Paul Eze, President of Physically Challenged People in the area commended CLP for the training, stressing that they have been educated on how to live their lives as PWDs.

“Physically challenged persons in Obukpa communities are grateful to CLP for bringing this very important training to our domain, they have prepared us to rediscover ourselves as well as know our worth.

“The training is an eyes opener and a morale booster to all of us because we are now well educated on our rights and privileges as PWDs as well as how to protect ourselves against gender-based violence,” he said.

Eze, who is visually impaired, appealed to the Enugu State government to implement the6 Disability ACT 2018, which was signed into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also speaking, Mr Chidozie Obi, one of the participants described the training as an informative and power-packed program, adding that they have been prepared on how to overcome their challenges.

“The 2-day program has instilled in us a lot of knowledge and how to overcome our fear and challenges, as well as building positive mindset, and resilience among the people with disabilities.

“I commend the CLP for bringing the training to this part of the state, their resource persons are wonderful, they have given us reason why we should confront our day-to-day challenges and continue to live a free and happy life,” he said.