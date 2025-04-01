Nigeria Customs Service Refutes Claims of Tenure Extension for Comptroller-General

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has issued a statement debunking reports circulating about an alleged extension of the tenure of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has issued a statement debunking reports circulating about an alleged extension of the tenure of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR.

In a statement released on Tuesday, and signed by the National Public Relations Officer, Assistant Comptroller of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada, the NCS clarified that the information, attributed to a fake release purportedly from the State House, is entirely inaccurate and misleading.

Maiwada emphasized that decisions regarding the appointment or tenure extension for the position of Comptroller-General fall under the sole discretion of the President of Nigeria, in line with the Nigeria Customs Service Act of 2023 and other regulations governing public service appointments.

He confirmed that no such directive has been issued by the relevant authorities.

He also reassured the public that the leadership of the NCS, under the guidance of CGC Bashir Adeniyi, remains focused on fulfilling its core duties. “These include trade facilitation, revenue generation, and enhancing border security. Adeniyi’s leadership continues to drive key reforms aimed at modernizing customs operations, improving inter-agency collaboration, and contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s economy,” he stated.

According to the PRO, NCS urged the public and stakeholders to rely solely on official communications for accurate and up-to-date information concerning the Service. Any announcements regarding appointments or tenure decisions, he said, would be formally communicated through appropriate government channels.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the NCS to transparency, professionalism, and service to the nation, thanking stakeholders for their continued support.