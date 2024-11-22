Police arraign man for alleged N20m extortion

The police on Friday arraigned one 43-year-old Ola Richard in Ibadan for alleged N20 million extortion.

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

The police on Friday arraigned one 43-year-old Ola Richard in Ibadan for alleged N20 million extortion.

Richard, whose address was not provided, is charged with unlawful demand under threat, attempted extortion under threat and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

He, however pleaded not guilty to the charges before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, Mr M.A. Ojeah, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 26 in Ibadan.

Ojeah said that the defendant demanded under threat, the sum of N20 million from one Mr Oladiti Salimon with the intent to extort.

He also said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by hacking into the WhatsApp account of Salimon.

Ojeah said that the defendant also sent threat messages to the complainant (Salimon) for the purpose of extorting money from him.

He said the offences contravened Sections 406, 408 and 249(d) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs Oluwabusayo Osho, granted the defendant bail in the sum of seven million Naira with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 20, 2025, for hearing. (NAN)