N/East group hails military over killing of notorious terrorist

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Advocacy for North-East Revival (ANER), a civil advocacy group, has hailed the military for the killing of a notorious terrorist commander, Munzur Ya Audu and others in the last one week.

The Convener of ANER, Salisu Yauri, gave the commendation while briefing newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

Yauri said that the neutralised terrorist commander had been a torn in the flesh of the people in the region, whose activities had negatively affected the people’s means of livelihoods.

He commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria for targeting and ensuring that the activities of Ya Audu was brought to an end.

“We are very grateful to the armed forces for bringing the evil reign of Munzur Ya Audu over our people to an end.

“We also appreciate the actions of the military against the other 115 others terrorists, arrest of more than 200 of them and rescue of over 200 kidnapped victims.

“Munzur Ya Audu was a torn in our flesh. Several families are crying because of harm he caused,” he said.

Yauri expressed the hope that the military wouls relentlessly go after other terrorists that were still remaining and had refused to turn a new leaf.

He said that the group has rained committed to ensuring that peace must return to the North East for the people to return to their normal lives.

“We are very confident that the armed forces under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, will continue to pursue them until they give up,” he added.

“Troops of Operation HADIN KAI has recorded several successes including the surrendering of BH/ISWAP/JAS terrorists combatants and families, arrested terrorists/collaborators.

“They also conducted different offensive operations in Kaga, Konduga, Bama, Jere, Damboa, Chibok, Mafa and Kukawa Local Government Areas of Borno.

“Additionally troops conducted similar operations in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe,” he said. (NAN)