40-year-old Manager in court over alleged N8m theft

A 40-year-old company Manager, Chidinma Uloaze, who allegedly stole N8 million belonging to her employer, has been arraigned before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

By Sandra Umeh

A 40-year-old company Manager, Chidinma Uloaze, who allegedly stole N8 million belonging to her employer, has been arraigned before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Uloaze was arraigned before Magistrate L.K.J. Layeni on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, to which she, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between 2023 and Oct. 31, 2024 at the Aspamda market area of Trade Fair in Ojo.

Uche said that the defendant, who was employed as manager in Petrozy Industry Limited, conspired with others, now at large, to steal N8 million belonging to the company.

The company is said to be represented by one Adaobi Ekwefe.

He said that the defendant was eventually arrested while others are still at large.

According to him, the offences contravene the provisions of Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million, with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case till Nov. 26 for mention. (NAN)