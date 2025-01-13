Police arraign man, 32, over alleged N615,000 POS fraud

The Police on Monday arraigned a 32-year-old man, Simon Jolly, before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court for allegedly fraudulently obtaining N615,000 from a point of sale

By Sandra Umeh

Jolly, whose house address was not provided, is standing trial before Magistrate L.K.J. Layeni, on a count charge of obtaining by false pretence.

The Prosecutor, ASP Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 8 at Isashi area of Ojo.

He said that the defendant fraudulently obtained N615,000 from a POS machine operator, Blessing Joseph, under the pretence that he mistakenly sent same to her account.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant collected the sum, knowing the representation to be false.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 314(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000, with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till Feb. 10 for mention. (NAN)