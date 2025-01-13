NOA Launches Campaign to Dispel Myths, Ensure Public Safety on HMPV

By Chimezie Godfrey

Concerned about public anxiety on the outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and the overall public health safety in Nigeria, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has commenced a nationwide awareness campaign to equip citizens with necessary information on the new virus.

Director of Health and social care in the Agency Dr. Olufemi Ayoola said the directive is to ensure more Nigerians gets necessary information about the virus and how to prevent it adding that the campaign is not a panic measure

According to him, the virus is not yet in Nigeria but effort to prevent it from reaching the country include an awareness campaign which the Agency is mandated to undertake.

To address potential concerns, Dr. Ayoola assured Nigerians that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has implemented proactive measures to ensure public safety. He emphasized that, as of now, there are no reported cases of HMPV in Nigeria. He urged the public not to panic and to continue their daily activities while adhering to basic hygiene practices such as regular handwashing and maintaining a clean environment.

Giving further clarification, Dr Ayoola described HMPV as a respiratory virus with flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever, nasal congestion, sore throat, and in severe cases, wheezing.

“In children, the virus may lead to more serious conditions like bronchiolitis or pneumonia, while in adults, it can worsen chronic conditions such as asthma,”

He emphasized that the virus spreads primarily through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing and by touching contaminated surfaces.

The groups most at risk, including children under five years old, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

He encouraged Nigerians to take simple preventive steps such as wearing nose masks in crowded places especially at airports, maintaining good hand hygiene by washing hands regularly, Avoid close contact with sick individuals,

“We want Nigerians to know that while there is no known cure for HMPV, preventive measures and adherence to NCDC protocols can significantly reduce the risk of infection,” he stated.

The National Orientation Agency also reaffirmed its commitment to dispelling misinformation about HMPV and ensuring that citizens remain calm and informed.

National Orientation Agency will continue to work with the NCDC and other health partners to raise awareness and provide accurate information in every local government area and rural community across Nigeria. As part of this campaign, the NOA urges Nigerians to rely on verified information from trusted sources and avoid spreading unverified rumors that could cause panic.