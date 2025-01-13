NCoS assures of improved living conditions for inmates

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has assured that it would continue to work towards improving the living conditions of inmates in its facilities.

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Acting Controller General, NCoS, Sylvester Nwakuche disclosed this during his maiden interactive session with field officers on Monday in Abuja.

Nwakuche said that efforts were being made to address the challenges facing the service, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, welfare, and rehabilitation.

He emphasised the NCoS’ commitment to providing humane treatment and care to inmates, and ensuring that they were rehabilitated and reformed to become productive members of society upon release.

“The Service exists to serve the inmates. Their welfare will be a top priority.

“Our efforts in reforming and rehabilitating inmates will also involve expanding classrooms, upscaling vocational skills centres, and fostering Public-Private Partnerships to guarantee sustainability.

“Let us understand that whatever challenges we face, whether as individuals or as a Service, have been sent for a purpose. Through struggle, we gain strength, wisdom, and the capacity to create lasting solutions.

“We must understand that it is through challenges that the strongest individuals and institutions are forged,” he said.

Nwakuche, however, unveiled plans to achieve self-sufficiency through farming and vocational skills development while emphasising the importance of prioritising workshops, farm centres and industries within custodial facilities.

He also said that the initiatives would contribute to food security, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s priority areas for economic reform and inclusive growth.

“Our workshops and farm centres within your jurisdictions should be given top priority. Top on Mr. President’s priority areas is to reform the economy and deliver sustained and inclusive growth.

“Our industries and Farms will be positioned to contribute to food security and meet up with this laudable goal of Mr. President, “he said.

Nwakuche said that the service had strengthened its partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to enhance inmate rehabilitation.

He said that the partnership would focus on proper classification of inmates aimed at equipping them with skills to reintegrate into society.

He, however, emphasised the importance of international collaboration in achieving the NCoS mandate , particularly in areas of rehabilitation and reintegration.

“Our partnership with UNODC on proper classification will be strengthened and the package unfolded in no too distant future.

“I equally intend through you to encourage the opening of schools in our Custodial Facilities where space allows for inmates’ educational pursuit,”he said.

Nwakuche commended Tinubu for increasing the feeding allowance of inmates’ from N750 to N1,125 per day, saying it would significantly improve the welfare of inmates.

He also disclosed that monitoring teams have been deployed to ensure compliance with the new feeding allowance and to guarantee the quality of food served to inmates.

“I urge you to cooperate with them and see it as a national assignment.

“Let me also reiterate here that the management of vulnerable persons in Custodial Centres – persons like pregnant women, babies, nursing mothers, physically challenged et cetera will be favourably taken care of,” he said.(NAN)